Brock Lesnar gets an unexpected challenge  (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently shared his thoughts on former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Gujjar returned to IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year and has been on an unbeaten run ever since. He defeated the likes of John Skyler, Larry D, and Aiden Prince. In his previous run with the company, Gujjar has competed against legends such as former IMPACT World Champion Rhino and X Division legend Petey Williams.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gujjar revealed that he would like to walk through the Forbidden Door to face The Beast Incarnate.

"If I can face Brock Lesnar, that would be great. He's a real-life beast, a UFC fighter, but if I want to represent my company plus my country, then I want him inside the ring. He is my first preference," Bhupinder Gujjar said. (15:33 - 15:48)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Brock Lesnar battled Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been involved in a rivalry for the longest of times. Including the latest one, the two superstars have battled each other thrice in the main event of WrestleMania.

Their first encounter was at WrestleMania 31, where Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship. At WrestleMania 34, Lesnar demolished Reigns to retain the Universal Championship.

However, the stakes were raised to an all-time high when the two titans clashed in the main event of WrestleMania 38, dubbed as the "Biggest WrestleMania match of all-time" in a Winner Take All Championship Unification match.

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



@HeymanHustle #WrestleMania Mode!The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns has finally defeated @BrockLesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. #WrestleMania Mode!The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns has finally defeated @BrockLesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.@HeymanHustle https://t.co/9iR1O0ngc3

The match itself was a slugfest and when the dust finally settled, it was The Tribal Chief who stood tall on the ramp hoisting both titles, newly crowned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Fans in India can catch Bhupinder Gujjar and other IMPACT Wrestling stars on Eurosport!

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande