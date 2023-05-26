IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh recently shared his thoughts on his new character.

Singh made his debut in IMPACT Wrestling under the Raj Singh moniker all the way back in 2018. He was part of The Desi Hit Squad faction alongside Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera. Following the faction's disbandment, Singh and Shera went on separate paths before reuniting later. Earlier this year, the duo debuted their new characters with the former, now known as Champagne Singh.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh spoke about the significant differences between his current and past character.

"I think the difference is, when I was part of the Desi Hit Squad, it was more like, I was just another tough guy, another Indian guy, but also at the same time, just being more villain as opposed to being a good wrestler as well as a character. I was just more like a villain put into the ring and now with Champagne Singh, you're going to see more personality, you're gonna see more of who I really am and who I can be on screen as well. And I think getting the microphone is going to be more of my strength and that's what's going to happen a lot more often here," Champagne said. [From 03:46 to 04:32]

Champagne Singh and Shera joined forces with Steve Maclin

Ever since the character change, Champagne Singh and Shera changed the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling. They feuded with Heath and Rhino before aligning themselves with the reigning IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin.

The duo had a fallout with Maclin a couple of weeks ago but managed to patch things up with their attacks on Heath and PCO in consecutive weeks and regained his trust. It will be interesting to see if they play a part in Maclin's upcoming title defense at Under Siege.

