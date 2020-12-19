Chris Bey reveals which match took him to the next level

IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Bey is a wrestler who has made some serious waves this year. In July, he captured the X-Division Championship when he defeated Willie Mack at Slammiversary. More recently, he competed in the superb NJPW Super-J Cup earlier his month.

Chris Bey recently spoke to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, he talked about his career and the positive impact it has on his fans.

"The Ultimate Finesser" had the following to say about being an inspiration to others:

“I just feel blessed, man. It’s cool to inspire people, and especially to inspire people to live their dreams, and people who look like you, and people who just want to be something that a lot of people tell them that they can’t or that they just don't see enough to believe that it's true."

Bey then went on to talk about the biggest match of his career thus far. The match in question was the IMPACT World Championship bout against Rich Swann at Final Resolution earlier this month.

Chris Bey credits Rich Swann with taking him to the next level.

Bey reflected on how facing an opponent like Swann elevated him to the next level.

"I'm just grateful that IMPACT gave us that opportunity to fight on that large platform for that World Championship. Rich Swann is doing an amazing job as world champion. One of the best people I've ever stepped in the ring with, and I credit him for taking me to that next level. And I don't think it's the last you'll see of Chris Bey in the main event scene."

Advertisement

Chris Bey in IMPACT Wrestling

Bey elaborated on the personal importance of the match, as it allowed him to prove himself on the main event level. He also said the bout carried even greater significance from a cultural standpoint:

"I think that I proved a lot that night and for the culture sake, we changed the game”.

You watch the full Lucha Libre Online interview with Chris Bey in the video below.

His look, charisma, and ring work make him a standout performer. Bey exploded on the scene in 2017, and he appeared for companies such as Ring of Honor and WWE. So it was no surprise when IMPACT Wrestling signed him earlier this year. Since then, he has quickly risen up the ranks. The future looks quite bright for the former X-Division Champion.