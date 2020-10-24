Chris Sabin reveals why fans should watch Bound for Glory; talks about Rich Swann's rise to the top (Exclusive)

The Motor City Machine Gun's Chris Sabin recently talked to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. He spoke of IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Bound For Glory 2020 event and revealed the reasons why fans should be watching it.

Chris Sabin opened up on Bound For Glory; Rich Swann's rise in IMPACT Wrestling

Chris Sabin talked about the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event revealing why it was important fans watched the show. While ahead of Slammiversary, there were many rumors about potential returns and former WWE stars signing, it was not the case with Bound For Glory. However, the pay-per-view has a fantastic card lined up that is enough to set the show apart.

"Well, I think that it’s going to be a special pay-per-view. If you’ve been following these guys for a long time, you’ve seen a lot of the struggles and the hard work that a lot of these athletes that will be performing on the show have put in."

Chris Sabin talked bout the match with Eric Young facing Rich Swann. The two are battling with a lot at stake, and Sabin talked about how at Bound For Glory, Swann was finally getting a chance to fight for the World Championship in the main event.

Sabin also talked about his own match, where he promised that The Motor City Machine Guns would be delivering once again.

"One match that I’m really looking forward to is Eric Young vs. Rich Swann. I’ve been a big fan of Rich Swann for a long time so it’s very cool to see him ascend to this point, to be in the main event of the World Championship match at Bound for Glory. And I really hope I get to wrestle Rich Swann one day also."

"The tag team match…the Motor City Machine Guns deliver every time we step into the ring. So you’re not going to be disappointed when you see the Tag Team Title match. Motor City Machine Guns and all those tag teams who are extremely talented are going to do what we tend to. Entertain the fans and give them their money’s worth. I think that’s one of the things that drives a lot of the athletes in Impact Wrestling is that there’s room for growth and we all know it. And everyone is super motivated and super focused on just helping the company grow. So, you’re going to see a lot of raw action and a lot of just really motivated athletes trying to give you your money’s worth."