Chris Sabin talks about Ken Shamrock entering IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame & takes a shot at Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Bound for Glory 2020 is just around the corner and the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, will be in action in a Fatal Fourway match. Chris Sabin, one-half of the duo that rules the roost in IMPACT Wrestling, spoke with Sportskeeda, where he discussed a wide variety of topics.

Interview with IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin

So, what does Chris Sabin think of Ken Shamrock entering the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, and additionally, what does he think of The Rock potentially inducting him?

I think that would be great. Ken Shamrock was the first TNA Champion. I think it was the NWA Belt back then. But first, on the TNA television program, Ken Shamrock was the first Champion. So, it only makes sense that he’d be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and if The Rock wants to induct him, that would be amazing because that would just increase awareness for IMPACT Wrestling and I’m all for that. That’ll be great.

With everything that the Motor City Machine Guns have accomplished in IMPACT Wrestling, it's perhaps only a matter of time before they too follow suit and go into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. Who would Chris Sabin like as their inductor? We get a rather cheeky answer:

I’m not sure. Maybe Vince Russo because Vince Russo didn’t believe in us at first when we were trying to form our tag team in the company. Vince didn’t see it. He didn’t believe in it. So, I think we proved him wrong. I think it would be nice to have him induct us into the Hall of Fame, I think.

But what problem did Vince Russo have with the Motor City Machine Guns?

I don’t know. I honestly couldn’t tell you. Alex Shelley and I both saw a vision for us. And I guess they didn’t see it at first. So, we had to prove it. So we got pushing it and pushing it and pushing it. And every time we would get a chance to show what kind of chemistry we have as performers, we’d show it. Eventually they just came around and it was worth it.

