IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Sabin reveals which former TNA Superstar he'd bring back (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling is heading for one of their major pay-per-views of the year this week, with Bound For Glory 2020 set to take place this Saturday, 24th October. However, before the event, current IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion, Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns, talked to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta about a variety of topics.

One of the things that they spoke about was bringing back one of the original TNA wrestlers to IMPACT Wrestling, and who they would choose to bring back if they could.

Chris Sabin on bringing back a TNA wrestler to IMPACT Wrestling

During the interview, Riju Dasgupta asked Chris Sabin if there were any TNA originals whom he would like to see come back to IMPACT Wrestling if it was possible. Chris Sabin revealed that he would like Amazing Red to come back to IMPACT Wrestling, as Amazing Red had been an exceptional part of the early days of TNA and the X-Division.

RD: So, if you could bring back one TNA original to the company, whom would you pick?

Chris Sabin: Oh, I would love to have Amazing Red back. I think that would be great. Amazing Red was so influential on me in the early years of the X-Division. I think it would be great to have him back. Plus, I really like him as a dude, so…

Amazing Red was an exceptional athlete and had two separate runs in TNA. During 2002 to 2004, he was a big part of IMPACT Wrestling and held both the TNA X-Division Championship and the NWA World Tag Team Championships with Jerry Lynn during that time. His second run with IMPACT Wrestling lasted between 2009 to 2011, during which time he teamed with X-Division Champion Suicide to feud with The Motor City Machine Guns.

The Motor City Machine Guns and Chris Sabin have their hands full with the approaching Bound For Glory pay-per-view event, as they will be putting the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships up for grabs in a four-way tag team match.