Christian Cage set to appear on IMPACT Wrestling TV for the first time in 10 years

Christian Cage is all set to appear on next week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, which will mark the veteran performer's first appearance on the promotion's programming in more than ten years.

This comes on the heels of Christian capturing the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at this week's AEW Rampage, where he defeated Kenny Omega in the night's opening contest. Hours after being crowned the new champion, IMPACT Wrestling issued a press release, announcing Christian Cage's appearance on Thursday night's episode.

Here's IMPACT Wrestling's official press release:

"New IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage will make his return to The IMPACT Zone on Monday, August 16, IMPACT executives confirmed moments after the AEW superstar defeated Kenny Omega tonight on AEW Rampage to claim the IMPACT World Championship. IMPACT Wrestling has shows August 15-17 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, with two shows daily: 3-6pm and 7-10pm local time. Tickets to all shows are now available, get them here: http://impac.tw/AugTV. Christian Cage’s return this Monday to The IMPACT Zone marks his first time inside an IMPACT ring in almost 10 years. He will appear on the weekly flagship show IMPACT! this upcoming Thursday, August 19, which airs from 8-10 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the US and around the world on IMPACT Wrestling’s new YouTube membership Impact Insiders."

Christian Cage ended Kenny Omega's months-long title reign, which began at the Rebellion 2021 pay-per-view in April, where Omega defeated Rich Swann to capture the title. With Christian being a full-time contracted performer with AEW, it remains to be seen how often he will appear on IMPACT Wrestling TV.

Christian Cage already has a potential challenger for his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

When Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega was announced for AEW Rampage, Bullet Club's newest member Chris Bey put up an intriguing tweet. The former X-Division Champion tweeted that he's rooting for Christian to win the IMPACT title since he wants to challenge the veteran performer to a match.

I… I still wanna wrestle Christian Cage…



You know who I’m pulling for 😈 https://t.co/vvW5rHAnlU — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) August 12, 2021

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Chris Bey interrupts Christian Cage's appearance on IMPACT Wrestling, seeking a match with him. Bey could be an ideal first opponent for Christian's newly won championship.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell joins Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to discuss Christian and Nakamura's immense victories, and much more.

Check out the entire video below:

Are you happy with Christian Cage becoming the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain