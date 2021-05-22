Deonna Purazzo breaks character to praise former WWE Women's Champion 

IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purazzo continues to have a dominant run with the Knockouts championship. She will now likely defend her title against the returning Taylor Wilde at Against All Odds on June 12th.

It looks like the former two-time WWE Women's champion Jazz has nothing but praise for Purazzo. Jazz recently appeared on The Angle Podcast where she discussed her IMPACT Wrestling career. Jazz stated that Purazzo is a great champion and if she were to pass the torch to someone there couldn't be any better wrestler than Deonna Purazzo:

“If there’s someone that I’m passing the torch onto it couldn’t have been a better person than Deonna. She’s so well deserving of that. She’s a great champion and has a great mind for the business. She loves the business. I love everything about her," said Jazz.

Knockouts champion Deonna Purazzo was quick to acknowledge the praise. She posted a throwback picture of herself with Jazz on Twitter with a caption that revealed how grateful she was to have worked with Jazz:

Working w/ @Phenom_Jazz was an absolute honor. I absolutely love this woman

Working w/ @Phenom_Jazz was an absolute honor. I absolutely love this woman ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/zKdEdUkiCJ pic.twitter.com/COSgYtj3Tj — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 22, 2021

Earlier this year, Deonna Purazzo defeated Jazz in a title vs. career match at Hardcore Justice, thus ending her illustrious, two-decade-long career.

What's next for Deonna Purazzo on IMPACT Wrestling?

Deonna Purazzo is having the run of her life. She recently defended her knockouts title against Havok at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege. Her title reign is now reaching close to 200 days.

However, Purazzo's title reign could be in serious jeopardy now that Taylor Wilde is coming after the Knockouts championship. Taylor returned at Rebellion to assault Purazzo.

IMPACT Wrestling announced today that the Knockouts will be in 10- woman tag team action next week. Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan will team up with Knockouts tag team champions Fire 'N Flava to take on the team of Taylor Widle, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rachael Ellering and Rosemary.

It remains to be seen if the build-up to Purazzo and Wilde will begin as soon as next week.

Are you excited about the idea of Deonna Purazzo facing Taylor Wilde? Sound off in the comments section below.