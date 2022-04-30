Deonna Purrazzo believes that the IMPACT Knockouts division is the best (Exclusive)

Two-time Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo shared her thoughts on the IMPACT Knockouts Division.

Purrazzo has been the face of the division for the last year and a half. She had an incredible feud against the likes of Mickie James, among other high-profile matches. She also had the second-longest reign in history as the Knockouts World Champion.

Purrazzo is the current ROH Women's World Championship and is holding the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for 252 days.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa gave her opinion on the IMPACT Knockouts division.

"Yeah, well, I think our locker room is the best because I am atop our locker room, and I am the best. I think that there's always going to be comparisons to women and women's wrestling and our divisions respectively, but I think we all offer different things, I think we all bring different things to the table, so I believe our division is the best and the most diverse," Deonna Purrazzo said. [03:47 - 04:10]

Commenting further on the matter, Purrazzo stated that she enjoys working with talents from different promotions.

"Women's wrestling is thriving right now across the board, so I'm just excited to be part of this, whether it's here at IMPACT Wrestling or getting to go to AEW, working with the women from AAA, working with the women that were part of Ring of Honor regime prior to Tony [Khan] buying it. I get to work with incredible women across the board and that is what matters to me." [04:12 - 04:35]

Deonna Purrazzo has been defending her titles worldwide in open challenges against the likes of Faby Apache, Santana Garrett, Miranda Alize, Billie Starkz, and more.

Deonna Purrazzo will be making her AEW Dynamite debut soon

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the upcoming episode, reigning ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face interim champion Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, in IMPACT Wrestling, Purrazzo has been involved in a feud with the recently returned Taya Valkyrie over the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. The two will battle each other next Saturday at the Under Siege event. It would be interesting to see if The Virtuosa can once again become a double champion at the end of next week.

