"My best friend" - Deonna Purrazzo names her ideal tag team partner from the IMPACT Wrestling roster (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo was both the AAA Reina De Reinas Champion and the ROH Women's World Champion until the recent Rebellion pay-per-view.

While she may have lost the former title at the said event, she is still a dominant member of the Knockouts roster. When we asked her what may be next in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, she did mention a tag team run.

Of course, for a tag team match, you need two to tango. Whom would Purrazzo choose from the locker room if she were to embark on a tag team run?:

"Ooh, my best friend Chelsea Green maybe?" said Deonna Purrazzo. [11:20-11:29]

Chelsea Green is part of the Major Players faction with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at the moment. However, a tag team run with Purrazzo is definitely not out of the realm of possibility, as both women are heels.

Elsewhere in the interview, the ROH Women's World Champion mentioned another one of her best friends, Dr. Britt Baker. She is scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, and the ultimate showdown between 'The Virtuosa' and 'D.M.D.' could certainly be teased during the show. This 'forbidden door' match has become a pretty big deal among fans on Twitter.

Check out the entire interview by clicking on the link below:

Deonna Purrazzo is immensely grateful to IMPACT Wrestling fans in India

The IMPACT Wrestling star has fans all over the world. She expressed her gratitude to fans in India who can catch her in action on Eurosport:

"Thank you guys so much. What I do would not be possible without your constant love and support. So, thank you guys so much," stated Purrazzo. [13:45-13:56]

Whether or not IMPACT Wrestling fans can watch 'The Virtuosa' in action with Chelsea Green as her tag team partner remains to be seen. One can hope!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kartik Arry