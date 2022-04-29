"We're one step closer" – Deonna Purrazzo hypes up her AEW Dynamite debut, teases dream match against top star (Exclusive)

The proverbial Forbidden Door will be flung open next week when IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo will make her AEW Dynamite debut.

The Virtuosa will put her ROH Women's World Championship on the line against interim ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez. The two foes will collide in a traditional "champion vs. champion" match to determine the undisputed winner.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Purrazzo asserted that her match against Martinez could be a stepping stone towards building a dream bout against Dr. Britt Baker.

Here's what the former two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion had to say ahead of her highly anticipated debut in AEW next week:

"I definitely think [On possibly facing Dr. Britt Baker]. Absolutely, Britt tweeted at me last night like, you know, whatever she said about like, you know, supporting her best friend and I tweeted back. We're one step closer. I definitely think this is good faith in that direction," said Purrazzo. "But you know what, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself. So I'm gonna stay focused on the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship and Mercedes Martinez and our match on Wednesday." [1:55-2:22]

You can check out the entire interview below:

It's no secret that the match between Purrazzo and Baker is billed as a Forbidden Door dream matchup. The two women have shared a sordid history, dating back to their time at ROH and IWC.

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker is interested in facing Deonna Purrazzo.

Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo have been very vocal about facing each other.

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, The Doctor expressed her desire to lock horns with her frenemy:

"I mean, obviously one of my best friends and who I think one of the best female wrestlers out there today is Deonna Purrazzo. She wrestles for IMPACT. So I would love to definitely lock up with her one day,” Britt Baker said.

The two women, lauded for revolutionizing the women's division in their respective promotions, deserve to quarrel to prove their supremacy.

It'll be interesting to see when AEW and IMPACT Wrestling pulls the trigger on a dream rivalry that promises to be one for the ages.

