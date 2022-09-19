Deonna Purrazzo potentially headed toward historic IMPACT Wrestling feat

Deonna Purrazzo intends to become only the second-ever Knockout in IMPACT Wrestling history to become a Triple Crown Champion.

Taking to Twitter, the former Knockouts Champion responded to a challenge made by Bhupinder Gujjar. The latter is set to take on Brian Myers for the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship in a ladder match during the September 22nd edition of the weekly show.

Purrazzo mentioned that winning the Digital Media title would make her a "triple crown KO" and that she'd love to work with Gujjar:

"If I won the Digital Media Championship, that'd make me a triple crown KO. @bhupindergujj4r let's do it," tweeted Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo is one-half of the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green, and is also a two-time Knockouts Champion. Winning the Digital Media title would make her only the second-ever Triple Crown Knockout in IMPACT Wrestling history.

Jordynne Grace was the first to achieve the historic feat when she won the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship in October 2021. She secured the Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Rachael Ellering earlier that same year. Grace also beat Taya Valyrie for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship in Mexico City in January 2020.

Deonna Purrazzo could also be gunning for another major honor in IMPACT Wrestling

Replying to her tweet, a fan believed that she could even dethrone Josh Alexander for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. The Walking Weapon himself got in on the action too.

Tweeting a gif of renowned actor and comedian Bill Hader, he asked to "pump the brakes" on The Virtuosa's championship crusade. Purrazzo then tweeted a gif of her own, implying that she had no intention of stopping at just the Digital Media title.

Winning the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship would be another landmark achievement for The Virtuosa. She could become only the second-ever Knockout to do that too. The only previous Knockout to hold the world title was Tessa Blanchard in 2020.

