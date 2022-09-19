Bhupinder Gujjar "guarantees" that fans will love his upcoming match on IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming title match.

Bhupinder is set to battle reigning IMPACT Digital Media Champion Brian Myers for the title in a Ladder match. The two superstars have been tussling over the championship for several weeks and are set to collide in a blockbuster match to decide its fate on the upcoming edition of IMPACT Wrestling on September 22nd.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gujjar opened up about the ladder match and described it as one of the biggest matches of his life.

"Yes, a big match (is) coming up. It's going to be a ladder match for the Digital Media Championship. One of the biggest matches of my life, one of the best matches of my life coming up on next Thursday, September 22nd and you guys (fans) are going to love it. I can guarantee it," said Bhupinder Gujjar. (00:50 - 01:16)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Brian Myers ended Bhupinder Gujjar's winning streak

Since returning to IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year, Bhupinder has enjoyed an unbeaten run in singles competition for several months, gaining victories over the likes of Vincent, John Skyler, Aiden Prince, Larry D and more.

However, his incredible run came to a screeching halt when he met Brian Myers in the ring at Emergence, challenging for the IMPACT Digital Media championship. Myers employed underhanded tactics throughout the match and rolled Gujjar up after sending him face-first into the exposed turnbuckle.

With revenge on his mind and the IMPACT Digital Media Championship hanging in the balance, it would be interesting to see if Bhupinder gets his comeuppance in the ladder match next week.

Fans can catch Bhupinder Gujjar and other IMPACT Wrestling stars in action on Eurosport.

