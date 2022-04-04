IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar comments on his undefeated streak (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently shared his thoughts about his undefeated streak.

Gujjar, who made his highly anticipated re-debut in the promotion earlier this year, has been operating at an incredibly high level. The 26-year-old has managed to garner an impressive unbeaten run after combating some of the top stars in the company.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bhupinder opened up on how he feels about his streak.

"Thank you for congratulating me. It feels amazing, like I'm representing my country at the international stage and still my streak is going on, I'm undefeated till now, so it feels amazing, feels great. This is the company I wanted to work for so long and finally, I'm on that stage and I'm unbeatable for now so it's great," Bhupinder Gujjar said. (0:50 - 01:17)

Bhupinder Gujjar's career in IMPACT Wrestling

Exploring his options in sports, Bhupinder Gujjar fell in love with pro wrestling. After being impressed by the unique presentation of IMPACT Wrestling and the concept of the six-sided ring, Gujjar decided to strive hard and desired to work for the company one day.

Gujjar turned his dreams into reality as he was signed to the roster in 2018 as part of the Desi Hit Squad. He went on to have matches against some of the legends, including former IMPACT World Champion Rhino and X Division legend Petey Williams.

He made his re-debut in February 2022 against John Skyler. After beating Skyler twice, he earned victories over Larry D and Aiden Prince. Raj Singh offered to join forces with Gujjar, but after being rejected multiple times, he brought back Mahabali Shera. It would be interesting to see if Shera and Gujjar go head-to-head anytime soon.

