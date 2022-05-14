Deonna Purrazzo discloses if she had any special preparations for her AEW debut (Exclusive)

Two-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke about her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago.

On May 4th, 2022, Purrazzo made her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut as she battled Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's World Champion. The Virtuosa won the title from Rok-C in January, while Martinez was crowned the interim champion after defeating Willow Nightingale at Supercard of Honor last month.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Purrazzo stated that she did not have any special preparations for the match apart from her usual routine.

"No, I think that for me, I kind of have my set routine and although it's a different environment, there's different people there, it's a lot of the same people that I have worked with throughout the last 10 years especially having Britt Baker there, who is my best friend, I had a piece of normalcy with me. But again, a lot of those people are the people with whom I've worked with at Ring of Honor, people who have been through IMPACT Wrestling... I have a five-minute routine right I go out. I just like to have some solitude, say a little something to myself and hope it all goes well. So I just went through my normal thing and I think Mercedes [Martinez] and I went out there and killed it." (02:04 - 02:39)

In a hard-fought battle, Martinez countered the Fujiwara armbar from Purrazzo. During the bout's closing moments, she locked in the Dragon Sleeper to win the match by Submission. After putting up an incredible effort, both superstars embraced showcasing respect towards each other.

Deonna Purrazzo is set to challenge for the Knockouts Championship

At Under Siege, Purrazzo faced Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, where the latter retained her title. Following the match, The Virtuosa attacked the champ, but the returning Mia Yim saved the latter.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Gail Kim announced the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary! Current champion Tasha Steelz will defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Mia Yim.

During the announcement, a brawl broke out between Mia Yim, Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. Yim gained the upper hand, but Purrazzo attacked her from behind, leading to a three-on-one assault on her before Grace and Valkyrie made the save.

It will be interesting to see how the feud between Deonna Purrazzo and Yim plays out going forward and if either of the women can become the new Knockouts Champion.

