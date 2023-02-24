IMPACT Wrestling's Jai Vidal recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo.

Shaw and Purrazzo are set to battle each other at No Surrender. The seeds of the feud were planted last year when The Quintessential Diva tried to convince The Virtuosa to be her partner to challenge for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Purrazzo reluctantly agreed to her offer and the duo went on to unsuccessfully challenge for the title.

Shaw's executive stylist and content creator, Jai Vidal, spoke to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling and fired warning shots at her opponent.

"Yes, there is a lot of bad blood. And honestly, Gisele Shaw is coming for Deonna Purrazzo this Friday at No Surrender, so Deonna better be ready," Jai Vidal said. (0:55 - 01:05)

Vidal also spoke about the history between the competitors and why he felt it was more than a match.

"It all started when Deonna would blame Gisele for her tag team breaking up. But if you ask me, that's on you (Deonna Purrazzo) and that's not on another person. You can't blame somebody for breaking up a marriage if that marriage was able to be broken up.

So it all started with that and then Gisele tried to give Deonna a chance to win the Knockouts Tag Team championships but thanks to Deonna, Gisele and Deonna lost the match so now you bring this full circle and now we are here at No Surrender. Also, not to mention, Deonna threw chilli on Gisele Shaw and I, not once, but twice and ruined our outfits, so, yeah, this is more than a match.

This is money we're talking about. This is money on outfits, money on attire, on jewellery, that's what we're talking about." (01:15 - 02:15)

Deonna Purrazzo has an upper hand over Gisele Shaw

Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw have shared the ring multiple times in the past but in multi-person matches. They have teamed up together in a couple of six-woman tag team matches and the aforementioned Knockouts World Tag Team title loss.

However, during her iconic ROH Women's Title reign last year, Purrazzo defeated Shaw and Lady Frost in a three-way match to retain her title. It would be interesting to see if Shaw manages to topple Purrazzo at No Surrender.

