IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw explains why she is "The Quintessential Diva" (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw recently spoke about why she calls herself, "The Quintessential Diva."

Shaw made her IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut earlier this year. Following a series of vignettes hyping her debut for weeks, she confronted Lady Frost and set up a match for the following week, where she walked away with the win.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Quintessential Diva explained why she prefers to be called that.

"You know, so The Quintessential Diva is someone who is strong, confident, beautiful, independent woman and I know that it has such a bad connotation because when you think a Diva, its someone who is doing lingerie and pillow fight matches, Bra and Panties, whatever. But from where I come from, it means someone who is a strong woman, so I wanted to bring that back and tell people you can be all these things [strong, confident, beautiful, independent] and still be a Diva," Gisele Shaw said. [From 00:49 - 01:25]

What's next for Gisele Shaw on IMPACT Wrestling?

Gisele Shaw last wrestled on IMPACT Wrestling a couple of weeks ago when she faced the undefeated Masha Slamovich and fell prey to her streak.

Shaw is set to battle Rosemary in the upcoming edition of Before The IMPACT. Rosemary will be walking into the show following her Knockouts World Tag Team championship loss to Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green at Emergence last Friday.

The two Knockouts have shared the ring multiple times in the past where the former Knockouts Champion has had the upper hand overall while Shaw has a pinfall victory over her in singles competition.

With both of them looking to gain some lost momentum, it would be interesting to see who walks out victorious when The Quintessential Diva goes head-to-head with The Demon Assassin.

