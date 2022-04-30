Deonna Purrazzo comments on a potential team-up with Steve Maclin (Exclusive)

Two-time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke about possibly teaming up with Steve Maclin.

It is now of public knowledge that Maclin and Purrazzo are engaged to be married. Both superstars have had a great run at IMPACT Wrestling in recent times. Purrazzo has had the second longest reign in history with the Knockouts World Championship, while Maclin wasn't pinned or submitted for close to seven months after his debut before finally being defeated by Trey Miguel at Hard To Kill.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa opened up about teaming up with Steve Maclin for a mixed tag match.

"I think so. We have done a couple of things in the indies together but IMPACT has a homecoming tournament. I'm not sure if we'll do it this year or not, but last year I was crowned the Queen of IMPACT Wrestling, alongside "The Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt, who is now part of our commentary team. I would love to see them bring that back and I think that enough people know about Steve and I now, we're engaged to be married, I think it'll be really fun and different for us. I think we could show a different side of us together in the ring. So I am hopeful that one day we'll get to do something together," Deonna Purrazzo said. (10:04 - 10:42)

In the 2021 IMPACT Homecoming tournament, Rehwoldt and Purrazzo defeated Hernandez and Alisha Edwards in the first round and the duo of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in the semi-finals before defeating Crazzy Steve and Rosemary in the finals to win the tournament.

What's next for Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo?

Steve Maclin defeated Jay White and Chris Sabin in a Triple Threat match at Rebellion following which he declared his intentions of challenging for the IMPACT World Championship. The reigning world champion Josh Alexander is set to defend his title against Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege next week. It would be interesting to see if Maclin gets into the title picture soon.

Deonna Purrazzo will be making her AEW Dynamite debut next week where she'll face Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's World Champion. At Under Siege, she'll face Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas championship.

