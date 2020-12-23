Don Callis might have just revealed the name of Kenny Omega's new faction in IMPACT

Last week at the end of IMPACT Wrestling, the AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega proudly pronounced the beginning of Bullet Club reunion alongside Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Just the name drop of Bullet Club alone got wrestling fans buzzing. The name of the group is trademarked by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Many fans began to wonder whether this mention teased a future where New Japan could get involved in this storyline in 2021.

For the time being, it appears that isn't the case. IMPACT Wrestling executive, Don Callis has chosen to give the new group another name on social media. He has called the trio, "The Super Elite."

"Can't wait for #HardToKill when this Super Elite unit rocks the world of @IMPACTWRESTLING," Callis wrote in a tweet.

Can’t wait for #HardToKill when this Super Elite unit rocks the world of @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/RcXH1oEbxD — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 21, 2020

Will the Super Elite exist outside of IMPACT Wrestling?

But just because Callis tweeted this name, it's still possible that New Japan Pro-Wrestling could get involved sooner rather than later. In fact, Callis is certainly the type of performer who would purposely want to throw fans off the scent. In doing so, he could be trying to make the potential collaboration even more surprising.

Plus, one half of the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows, has already retweeted the Callis post and added "#BulletClub" to it. So it's clear to see that this group of men wants to keep the fans guessing.

On that note, fans are already speculating how the other members of the original Elite, like the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks will feel about this "Super Elite" faction name. Is there a chance that this group could arrive in AEW to actually feud with Matt and Nick Jackson? Only time will tell. But this hypothetical rivalry could become an electric storyline.

What do you think of the Super Elite name? Are you interested in buying merchandise with that name printed on it? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.