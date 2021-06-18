Don Callis fired as IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President 

On this week's IMPACT Wrestling, Sami Callihan was officially reinstated into the promotion, while Don Callis was removed from his position as the company's EVP.

At Against All Odds 2021, Callis fired Callihan after the latter tried to lay his hands on IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Kenny Omega. Fans were shocked by the development as after retaining his title against Moose, Omega was confirmed to face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary 2021.

However, as is the case with most firings in pro-wrestling, even this one didn't last long. Tommy Dreamer appeared this week as the representative of Anthem Sports, IMPACT Wrestling's parent body. He quickly revealed that Callihan was no longer fired and has been reinstated into the company.

Instead, Dreamer dropped another bombshell when he revealed that someone else would be fired from IMPACT Wrestling. The other EVP of the company, Scott D'Amore, was worried as he presumed that he would be removed from his position in the company.

However, Tommy Dreamer disclosed that it was Don Callis who Anthem Sports has decided to fire in the wake of recent incidents. As Callis left the ring, Dreamer asked him to collect his trash bags, a dig at WWE's recent controversial episode with Mickie James.

In reality, Don Callis' stint as IMPACT Wrestling's EVP ended a few weeks ago. The latest angle has effectively ruled him out as an authority figure from TV as well.

Sami Callihan will challenge Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

After being reinstated, Sami Callihan is back on the Slammiversary 2021 card. He will challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship on the July 17th pay-per-view.

Though Omega hasn't been the champion for very long, Slammiversary seems like the right stage to end his reign. Callihan is a crowd-favorite, and winning the title in front of a live audience would be a great moment for him.

Are you happy with Don Callis being fired as IMPACT Wrestling's EVP? Do you want Sami Callihan to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021? Sound off in the comments section.

