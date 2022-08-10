"I feel like the door's open" - Former Women's Champion on Paige possibly going to IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim recently stated that if former WWE Superstar Paige wants to join IMPACT Wrestling, the doors are open for her.

Kim was at one point the face of IMPACT's (fka TNA Wrestling) Women's division. She is a 7-time Knockouts Champion and is in the IMPACT/TNA Hall of Fame.

Saraya's WWE contract expired on July 7th. Since then, she has been booked for appearances in independent promotions and signings. Since departing WWE, fans have speculated about her signing with a major wrestling promotion. The former Divas Champion has not commented on her next career move.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, Gail Kim spoke on the Anti-Diva. She claimed that if she wants to be in IMPACT, the doors are open for her:

“Never say never. I love Paige. I admire everything that she's done for women's wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where, maybe, it was so powerful — like what it is now — women's wrestling is probably at its best right now. Main eventing pay-per-view shows, it's not an irregular thing for that to happen. Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring, and hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling, I feel like the door’s open. So, come on over," said Kim. [h/t Fightful]

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wants to face Paige

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has shown interest in facing Paige (real name Saraya Bevis), who departed from WWE last month.

The first-ever NXT Women's Champion hasn't wrestled since suffering an injury at a house show in December 2017. Due to the severity of the injury, she had to retire from the in-ring competition. Although she has shown interest in stepping back into the squared circle to wrestle, she hasn't been cleared.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Yesss! She deserves it!



#Slammiversary Jordynne Grace is the new Knockouts Champion!Yesss! She deserves it! Jordynne Grace is the new Knockouts Champion!Yesss! She deserves it!#Slammiversary https://t.co/6kafVsK7GP

Grace, who began her second reign with the belt on this year's Slammiversary pay-per-view in the Queen-of-the-Mountain Match, was interviewed by Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, where she showed interest in facing the British superstar in-ring:

"I don't know her personal health stuff or where she is at but I would absolutely love to wrestle her. She is definitely one of the women that helped to build the foundation of modern women's wrestling," said Grace.(h/t Fightful)

Even if she is not in the condition to wrestle, Saraya will be a huge get for the women's division in any wrestling promotion, just for her star power alone.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron