Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater is currently working for IMPACT Wrestling and uses the moniker of Heath. His former WWE Tag Team partner Rhyno is signed with IMPACT Wrestling as well.

The duo recently won the XICW Tag Team titles, as per Heath's latest Instagram post. Heath posted a couple of pictures featuring himself and Rhyno holding the newly won belts. Check out the posts below:

Heath Slater and Rhyno have a bit of a history together

Back in 2016, when Heath was a mainstay in WWE, he got into an angle that saw him teaming up with WWE veteran Rhyno. The duo went on to become the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In April 2020, Heath was let go by WWE along with several other Superstars, as a part of the company's cost-cutting measure amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Here's what Heath had to say about his WWE release:

“Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms. Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was… but Thank God I’m finding him again. I’m ready to reignite my fire. I’m ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it’s my turn and I’m going to rise. So y’all better watch the hell out.”

At Slammiversary 2020, Heath made his Impact Wrestling debut, and later had a reunion with Rhyno in a backstage area.