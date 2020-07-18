Heath Slater, a WWE veteran of 14 years, was released from the company in the middle of April. This was during the time that WWE was going through with its cost-cutting measures, which included releasing a large number of WWE Superstars from their contracts. This was following the time that the pandemic had already hit and the employment situation in the wrestling world was not really in the best place. With that being the case, the WWE Universe really frowned upon the releases.

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) April 15, 2020

It should be noted, that despite never really getting a steady push throughout his WWE career, Heath Slater had managed to endear himself to the WWE fans in quite a big way. In fact, Heath Slater's run on WWE over the past four years, while not seeing huge success, had seen him win over the fans with his 'I got kids' gimmick. Now, Heath Slater has shown a new side of himself and appears to have woken up and started taking things a lot more seriously.

Heath Slater reveals a new side of himself post-WWE

In his video on Instagram, he talked about how he had always dreamt of being in WWE and he was able to make that a reality. However, he was not able to find success as he kept on losing in the ring and he enjoyed his time at home more. Now, although his leaving WWE may not have been on his own terms, he is going to make better choices regarding his career.

“Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms. Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was… but Thank God I’m finding him again. I’m ready to reignite my fire. I’m ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it’s my turn and I’m going to rise. So y’all better watch the hell out.”

The video itself featured him getting beaten up in the WWE ring and lying awake in a hotel room seeing his losses in front of him. However, he then got up and started to train, indicating that a time had come for a new chapter in his life after his WWE career and he was ready to move on.