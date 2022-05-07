How circumstances made Deonna Purrazzo develop her unique technical style (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo has had a rough few weeks. She lost the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship to Taya Valkyrie at the Rebellion pay-per-view. She went on to lose the ROH Women's World Champion to Mercedes Martinez on AEW Dynamite.

That does not take away from the fact that The Virtuosa is one of the most gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Where the rest of the pro wrestling fraternity prefers their high spots, she has perfected a mat-based approach. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she opened up about how this style came to be.

"My trainer was trained in the old-school American one-on-one style; at OVW with Rip Rogers and that's what he taught me. When I first started, the wrestling ring and the room we were in had a very low ceiling. So, there was no practice going on. There were no top rope moonsaults and frog splashes, because the ceiling just didn't allow for it," said Deonna Purrazzo. [6.55-7.20].

With this new approach, Deonna Purrazzo was able to wrestle just about anybody

The Virtuosa perfected a style that focused on the basics, allowing her to take on stars at practically every experience level:

"And from there, I was like, this is what I'm good at. I love to watch old Chris Jericho, old Eddie Guerrero, Owen and Bret Hart are my favorites and I like to take bits and pieces from that, and add them to my resume," added Purrazzo. [7.40-8.00].

Will her impeccable knowledge of holds and reversals help her defeat Taya Valkyrie at IMPACT Wrestling's Under Siege pay-per-view event? We find out in just a few hours when Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie happens!

