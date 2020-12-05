IMPACT Wrestling confirms AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's appearance for next week's episode

After Kenny Omega became the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Don Callis who was present there as a special guest commentator, hinted that Omega might appear next Tuesday on IMPACT Wrestling.

The news is now official as IMPACT Wrestling's official Twitter handle confirmed the news on Friday evening.

BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020

Callis, who is good friends with Omega in real life, is also currently the Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling. Apart from that, Callis and Omega were both employed in NJPW a few years ago.

Backstage reports indicated that AEW has come into a working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling after previously joining hands with NWA which saw the NWA Women's Championship being defended on Dynamite.

Although the exact nature of Omega's involvement is unclear at the moment, this indeed presents the wrestling world with some great opportunities as The Cleaner can take part in a lot of dream matches with many current IMPACT Wrestling stars.

Kenny Omega became the AEW World Champion this Wednesday

Kenny Omega took part in an intense match with Jon Moxley which saw the latter defending the AEW World Championship against The Best Bout Machine. Since arriving in AEW, Omega had been mostly involved in the tag team division with Hangman Page where they held the AEW Tag Team titles after having a short feud with Moxley.

A lot of fans and his fellow wrestlers questioned whether Omega will be able to replicate the success that he had in NJPW where became the IWGP Champion by defeating Kazuchika Okada.

Kenny Omega showed the world that he is still one of the modern-day greats and was able to defeat Moxley. However, he did it with some help from Callis who passed him a mic that Omega used to bust open Moxley and deliver the One Winged Angel to get the three-count.

Advertisement

The latest episode of Dynamite was a stellar episode and witnessed the shocking debut of 'The Icon' Sting.