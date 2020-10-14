IMPACT Wrestling's The North reveal their one embarrassment and greatest challenge in wrestling

The North is one of the best tag teams in the history of IMPACT Wrestling, and until very recently, they were the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions. The North holds the record in IMPACT Wrestling for holding the Tag Team Championships for the longest time during their single reign.

The North won the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team titles at the July 5th, 2019 event at Bash at the Brewery, but recently, lost it, after having held the titles for 383 days. They lost to The Motor City Machine Guns on an episode of IMPACT on July 19, 2020.

Recently, The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) spoke to Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, and there they talked about their biggest challenge, naming the Motor City Machine Guns.

The North on their biggest challenge in IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander and Ethan Page of The North talked about their biggest challenge in IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander mentioned how The Motor City Machine Guns were their biggest challenge in IMPACT.

Josh Alexander: “I think the logical answer is the Motor City Machine Guns were biggest challenge today. They were the ones that, you know, took the Tag Team Championships off of us; but we were both probably have different answers for this. I know from the second we started at IMPACT because we were a tag team. He did sell that sales pitch to me like eight or nine years ago. Now that we came in prepared and ready to make a name for ourselves as a tag team. We didn't have to find their feet and find you know, our chemistry in Impact. When we showed up from day one, we are a well-oiled machine and that work to our benefit. So most of the tag teams we got the face. Yeah, they were good. They're great. Impact has a great tag team division, but I don't think they were as much of a challenge for us to say like that coming out of the gate. Which is why we had so much success”.

Ethan Page, on the other hand, said that he was the most embarrassed by their defeat to The Motor City Machine Guns, as he felt that their toughest challenge before had been to find people at their skill level.

Page went on to add that in IMPACT Wrestling, when he teamed with Josh Alexander, they found their chemistry to be unmatched.

Ethan Page: “I was literally going to say the toughest challenge for us was finding people with the same skill level. I mean, not to sound like a dick, but we keep making sure that it's like when we came together for eight years before we started teaming on Impact Wrestling. So like, the chemistry we have is unmatched. Like we did a tale of the tape for our match with Motor City Machine Guns and the list of accolades we had matched to theirs and we'd only been in the company for a year. So the history we have as a team is unmatched and that's why I think, like he said, the toughest challenge for us was the Motor City Machine. We probably just didn't take it as serious as we should have which is embarrassing. So let's talk about something else”.