IMPACT Wrestling star comments on the influence of Samoa Joe on him (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently commented on his upcoming title match.

Gujjar is set to battle Brian Myers in the next edition of IMPACT Wrestling in a ladder match for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. The two superstars have been at war with each other over the title for several weeks and are set for yet another battle.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bhupinder spoke about being part of the first one-on-one ladder match at IMPACT Wrestling in five years.

"I think it's the first (singles ladder) match IMPACT is having in five years. The last match was in 2017 if I am not wrong, and after five years, it's worth it. You're gonna see all the crazy stuff. You're gonna see blood, that is definitely coming, and I got a broken nose from that so you can get an idea how big this match is going to be. We performed some great stunts," said Bhupinder Gujjar. (01:49 - 02:20)

He further shared his thoughts about the match and how former IMPACT stars like Samoa Joe inspired him.

"As an Indian wrestler, I was never expecting it to happen like this so early, but it happened and it went great. I gave my 200%. It's going to be a great match. It's definitely worth watching. I used to follow all those people (Samoa Joe) and now I'm performing like them or I'm giving my 100% to be like them. I'm grateful and thankful." (02:21 - 02:55)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Bhupinder Gujjar will be out for revenge against Brian Myers on IMPACT Wrestling

Ever since his return to the IMPACT Zone earlier this year, Gujjar went on an unbeaten run in one-on-one matches until he faced Brian Myers at Emergence, where the latter used underhanded tactics to retain his title and winning streak.

The two superstars faced each other once again at IMPACT Wrestling, where Myers picked up a win via Disqualification. It will be interesting to see if Gujjar is able to settle the score against Myers and dethrone him to become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

Fans in India can catch Bhupinder Gujjar and other IMPACT Wrestling stars on Eurosport.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

