IMPACT Wrestling star claims Jinder Mahal asks him for tips (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh recently shared his thoughts on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Back in 2017, Mahal infamously had a meteoric rise when he defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion. He held onto the title for close to six months before dropping it to AJ Styles.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Champagne Singh jokingly remarked that Mahal was the one who reached out to him for advice instead of the other way around.

"To tell you the truth, he actually phones me and asks me for tips because I'm his senior and I'm the one that's giving him all the ideas so. (chuckles) No, but we have a great relationship, we talk every day but you know, I have that same relationship with guys like Mahabali Shera as well as Bhupinder Gujjar. It's not just my own family, it's all Desis together. We're all helping each other," Champagne Singh said. (06:18 - 06:45)

Champagne Singh is on a roll in IMPACT Wrestling

After undergoing a character change earlier this year, Champagne Singh and Shera have made some significant strides in IMPACT Wrestling. The duo feuded with the likes of Heath and Rhino. They also forged an alliance with reigning IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin.

The duo has been helping out Maclin by attacking his opponents. They had a falling out with the champion a couple of weeks but made up for it later in the night by taking out Heath backstage, leaving Rhino prone to a brutal post-match beatdown at the hands of Maclin.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, they helped Maclin launch a scathing attack on his upcoming title challenger PCO. It is more than likely that the duo will interfere in the scheduled title match at Under Siege this Friday.

