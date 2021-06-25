IMPACT Wrestling star considers match with Daniel Bryan as the best of his career 

IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass, recently recalled his match with Daniel Bryan from Money In The Bank 2018 as the one he's most proud of in his career.

Morrissey debuted for IMPACT Wrestling back at Rebellion 2021, where he teamed up with Violent By Design to defeat Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack.

Before joining IMPACT Wrestling, Morrissey had a seven-year stint with WWE. After breaking away from his tag team with Enzo Amore, Morrisey embarked on a singles run. Though he didn't win any titles, he did have a few memorable bouts.

In a recent chat with WrestleZone, W. Morrissey revealed that his match against Daniel Bryan at Money In The Bank 2018, which he lost, best demonstrated his skills as a pro-wrestler. He also heaped praise on Bryan, calling him one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

“Probably my last television match with WWE. It was with Daniel Bryan in Chicago at Money In The Bank in 2018. I was in there with one of the best in the world, perhaps one of the best of all-time but I do think that match showcased my talents more than any other match that I was in,” said Morrissey.

W. Morrissey reveals why he signed with IMPACT Wrestling

Opening up about why he signed with IMPACT Wrestling, W. Morrissey explained that he likes the fact that promotion thrives on team effort. He explained that watching the talented roster perform on television and his desire to work with them also played a role in his decision to join IMPACT Wrestling.

"It’s a team effort and I think the team in place, right now, at IMPACT, is a recipe for success. There’s so many incredibly talented guys and women there, that’s something I definitely looked at when I was watching the product quite a bit before I signed. “I just really, really liked the television product and I really, really liked the people that are on the show,” said Morrissey.

After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj — William Morrissey (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021

Morrissey defeated former unified IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann at Against All Odds 2021 and now looks all set to dominate the roster with his presence in the coming few months.

