IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo makes a surprise appearance at AAA event 

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo made a surprise appearance at the Mexican promotion AAA's Rey De Reyes event last night.

One of the matches on the card was for the Rey De Reyes Championship, a title vacated by Frankie Monet after she decided to head to WWE. Faby Apache bested her opponents Chik Tormenta, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Flamer, and Sexy Star to win the championship.

First appearing in the commentary booth during the match, Purrazzo made her way out to the ring soon after Apache was crowned as the champion.

The IMPACT Wrestling star boasted about her accomplishment of being a two-time Knockouts Champion and then laid down a title-vs-title clash at TripleMania 29. Once Apache seemingly accepted her challenge, The Virtuosa made a statement by attacking her future opponent and standing tall over her.

It wasn't the only blockbuster development of the night, as Andrade, too, appeared at the event. The former WWE Superstar challenged the current AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega for the title at TripleMania 29.

IMPACT Wrestling could hugely benefit if Deonna Purrazzo becomes a double champion

Ever since Purrazzo joined IMPACT Wrestling after departing WWE in 2020, she has come into her own, delivering one tremendous performance after another.

Resultingly, many have started considering Deonna Purrazzo as the most dominant female champion in pro wrestling. Becoming a double champion would further solidify her position as one of the best in the business currently.

Advertisement

With Kenny Omega already being a triple champion, Purrazzo becoming a double champion will boost IMPACT Wrestling's reputation.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo will win the Rey De Reyes Championship at TripleMania 29? Also, can Andrade defeat Kenny Omega, the most powerful man in pro-wrestling right now? Sound off in the comments section below.