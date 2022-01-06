IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander believes that The North was one of the greatest tag teams of all time (Exclusive)

The North's reign as IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions lasted a record 383 days. Despite Ethan Page no longer being with the company, his partner Josh Alexander is currently the heart and soul of IMPACT Wrestling.

Alexander is heading into the biggest match of his career against Jonah at the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view - Hard to Kill. Ahead of the much-anticipated bout, The Walking Weapon spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling about a variety of topics.

We asked him if The North measures up against top-tier AEW teams such as The Young Bucks and The Revival:

"I don't think you can take anything away from us from a perspective of what we produced in the ring. The only knock that we have in comparison to FTR and The Young Bucks is the body of work. It hasn't been as long and on a big stage like them. But if you take out every single match we had, the entire run we had, I think we were as consistent and over-delivered as those two teams. So, I think we belong in the conversation as one of the greatest tag teams of all time," said Josh Alexander.

Catch the entire conversation with the IMPACT Wrestling star by clicking on the link below:

Now that Ethan Page is no longer in IMPACT Wrestling, who could Josh Alexander potentially align with?

The greatest tag teams in the world all share a magic, a chemistry that is unmatched. Now that Ethan Page is in AEW, is there an IMPACT Wrestling star Alexander could potentially team with to create yet another exciting tag team?

"I've remained pretty steadfast that I do not want to tag with anybody else because that chemistry was there and is so special. I think it is so rare. But he is not a member of the IMPACT roster per se, he is competing at Hard to Kill. I would have to pick Jonathan Gresham. I don't think there's anybody I've been in the ring with that I felt that kind of chemistry as an opponent," added Josh Alexander.

Jonathan Gresham wrestles Chris Sabin at Hard to Kill. Fans can catch Gresham vs. Sabin, Alexander vs. Jonah and more IMPACT Wrestling goodness only on FITE TV on January 8th!

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think The North is one of the greatest tag teams of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

An IMPACT Wrestling star wants NJPW stalwart Tomohiro Ishii to show up at Hard to Kill. Details here

Edited by Brandon Nell