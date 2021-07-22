IMPACT Wrestling star wants a match with CM Punk

CM Punk has been absent from in-ring action since 2014, making his last appearance at WWE Royal Rumble. Since then, fans have been desperate to see the Straight Edge star make his return to the squared circle.

However, after an unsuccessful stint in MMA, CM Punk has kept his distance from professional wrestling.

Now, in a groundbreaking report, it has been reported that CM Punk might be returning to wrestling after all these years.

CM Punk has been in talks for a potential return to the ring, Fightful Select has learned.



Subscribe to read the full story.https://t.co/LWLaZK1XlX pic.twitter.com/EjFtxcGckA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Bey was quick to sound out his desire to face the former WWE Champion.

"Give me CM Punk", Chris Bey tweeted.

Give me CM Punk — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 21, 2021

As enticing as a potential match between Chris Bey and CM Punk is, it is more than a long shot for now. Considering Punk's stature and strained ties with WWE, AEW is likely to be the promotion he ends up in.

Is CM Punk headed to AEW?

Could this really be happening?

It is still unclear where CM Punk will land if he does return. The report suggests AEW is the company Punk has been in talks with, although there is no confirmation on his future plans, contractually or creatively.

Punk did make a semi-return to WWE, appearing on WWE Backstage, but he did that as a Fox Network employee.

CM Punk is one of the most outspoken personalities in wrestling and the mere news of a possible return has sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. Fans have already gone into overdrive with possible feuds and dream matches.

Should AEW manage to sign CM Punk, it'll be the biggest news in the wrestling business in quite some time. Chants of "CM Punk" are still heard in arenas when fans want to voice their displeasure, a testament to CM Punk's longlasting impact in pro-wrestling following his infamous pipebomb in 2011.

Acquiring a star of the caliber and stature of Punk would elevate AEW to a different level.

Tony Khan teased a massive surprise for AEW All Out in September. Could it be CM Punk? Where do you think he'll end up if he returns? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Rohit Mishra