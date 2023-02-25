IMPACT Wrestling star Jai Vidal recently revealed when he will step back into the ring.

Vidal is scheduled to accompany Gisele Shaw in her match against former Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at No Surrender in Las Vegas. It is anticipated that he could be playing a significant part in the outcome of the match.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vidal broke the news that he would be stepping into the ring to face Johnny Swinger on Sunday:

"I actually got some news. Since, we are talking about No Surrender fallout. Believe it or not, Sunday, No Surrender fallout, Jai Vidal will actually be in action," Jai Vidal said. (07:30 - 07:41)

He spoke further about returning to Las Vegas and the significance of the match for him:

"Oh my God! It's super significant. It's not only IMPACT Wrestling. It's going to be in the hometown in which I was able to make my name. I am a Florida boy at heart. However, Vegas has always been my second home just because this is where I grew in professional wrestling... It was where this character, which is just me, turned up to a thousand was born and this Sunday I get to face Johnny Swinger." ( 07:54 - 08:24)

You can check out the complete interview below:

IMPACT Wrestling's No Surrender has a stacked card

IMPACT Wrestling's No Surrender has a stacked card with as many as seven matches on the main show and two on the Countdown show. Alongside the aforementioned match between Purrazzo and Shaw, another highly anticipated encounter between Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey will be a part of the countdown show.

The main show features Death Dollz defending the Knockouts World Championship against The Hex. Time Machine and Bullet Club will be in a six-man tag team match and the IMPACT Digital Media Championship will be decided in a Dot Combat match between Champion Joe Hendry and his challenger Moose.

Mickie James will be defending her Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich. Meanwhile, a new number-one contender will be crowned for the IMPACT World Championship via a four-way match between Heath, Brian Myers, Steve Maclin, and PCO.

The main event of the night will see Josh Alexander defending the IMPACT World Championship against Rich Swann.

