Jay White officially recruits the newest member of the Bullet Club on this week's IMPACT Wrestling 

NJPW star Jay White has recruited high-flyer Chris Bey as the newest member of the Bullet Club on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Though it became official this week, Bey's inclusion into the NJPW faction was teased in the last couple of episodes as well, where White tried to talk him into joining the heel stable. On the latest episode, Chris Bey locked horns against former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion Juice Robinson in a singles match.

While the match was expectedly good, the former X-Division Champion came up on top via nefarious means, thanks to the timely assistance from Jay White, who distracted Robinson just in time.

BEYsiness is looking BEYutiful 😏



Bullet Club



Finesse Club



ONE SHOT🤘🏾@JayWhiteNZ #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/QHVSsPg6S1 — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) August 6, 2021

Post-match, the NEVER Openweight Champion offered a Bullet Club shirt to Chris Bey, which the latter willingly accepted, signaling his full-fledged allegiance to the stable. By the looks of it, fans could soon get a tag team clash between White and Chris Bey going to war against Juice Robison and his partner David Finlay in IMPACT Wrestling.

Moreover, now that Bey has officially joined Bullet Club, it remains to be seen if it opens the door for him to return to NJPW, where he last wrestled in December 2020, participating in the Super-J Cup.

Jay White made his in-ring debut at last week's IMPACT Wrestling

Teaming up with Chris Bey, Jay White made his IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut last week, where the two squared off against IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

Despite putting up a valiant effort, Bey and White failed to win after The Good Brothers executed the Magic Killer on the former X-Division Champion. However, since Bey is now officially under the guidance of Jay White, the two could soon find momentum and embark on the hunt for the tag team gold in the company.

Are you happy with Chris Bey's inclusion in Bullet Club? Do you want Bey and Jay White to eye the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush