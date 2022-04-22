Josh Alexander discusses why he signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently inked a new multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. In a new interview with Sportskeeda ahead of his title match at Rebellion, The Walking Weapon explained why he chose to re-sign with the promotion.

In case you didn't know, Alexander's contract with IMPACT expired a couple of months ago in February. While fans expected to see him in another promotion following that announcement, he showed up at the Sacrifice event in March. There, he challenged Moose to a match for the World Championship at Rebellion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Arunava Ghoshal in a media teleconference call, Josh Alexander revealed that he has much more left to achieve in IMPACT. He noted that he wants to see the company reach new heights moving forward.

"I am very happy here, I am not done here by any stretch and I want this brand to grow and I would like to grow with it and I think we can do that. So, it’s the place I want to be," said Alexander.

Why did Josh Alexander choose IMPACT Wrestling over WWE, AEW, or others?

Josh Alexander has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for more than three years now and is a former Tag Team, X-Division and World Champion in the promotion. According to The Walking Weapon himself, the company gave him an opportunity to showcase his true potential when others had turned him down.

Once his contract expired, he reportedly received offers from those companies, but he chose to stay loyal to IMPACT and its fans.

"I just, I love IMPACT Wrestling," Alexander continued. "IMPACT Wrestling gave me an opportunity as a professional wrestler when every other company had turned me down or overlooked me and, you know, I think now, over three years later, I made the best of that opportunity that they gave me and I wanted to, you know, even though I may have had other options, you know, at my disposal, I chose loyalty."

Alexander is set to challenge Moose for the IMPACT World Championship at Rebellion this Saturday, April 23rd. Fans around the world can watch the star-studded show live (starting at 8 PM EST) and then on-demand via FITE.

