Josh Alexander teases a match with former WWE star 

Josh Alexander seems to be impressed with the progress Steve Maclin is making on IMPACT Wrestling. Maclin produced another stellar performance on this week's show and it seems to have caught the attention of the X-Division Champion.

In his second bout for the company, Steve Maclin squashed Manny Smith on the July 1 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The match further showcased Maclin's brutal side as he dominated his opponent with relative ease.

His performance caught the eye of IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander in the process. The Walking Weapon tweeted saying he could have some fun wrestling the former WWE star.

"Oh I can have some fun with this one. #IMPACTonAXSTV," tweeted Josh Alexander.

This is not the first time both men have exchanged jibes on Twitter. Alexander responded to one of Maclin's promos on Twitter by saying that he would make him suffer. The former WWE star responded to this and told the X-Division Champion to be careful about what he is wishing for.

Josh Alexander is set to defend his title at Slammiversary in an Ultimate X match

The reigning IMPACT X-Division Champion is set to defend his title in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Alexander will face Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, Chris Bey, and Rohit Raju and has an uphill task ahead of him to retain his title.

With Mahabali Shera and Madman Fulton acting as muscles for Rohit Raju and Ace Austin respectively, the Walking Weapon will have his work cut on 17th July.

If Josh Alexander can emerge victorious at the pay-per-view, a feud with Steve Maclin does seem like a logical option for him.

Since both men are hard-hitters inside the ring, we could be in for some incredible battles between the two on IMPACT Wrestling.

