Josh Alexander thinks Will Ospreay is the best in the world; has already "earned" shot at IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

Will Ospreay has been taking the wrestling world by storm in 2023 ahead of his IMPACT Wrestling return. He has beaten the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Chris Jericho, and more.

The Aerial Assassin will be making an appearance during IMPACT Wrestling's UK Invasion Tour, and Josh Alexander has spoken highly of the 30-year-old megastar prior to the tour.

The Walking Weapon believes that nobody is having a better year in pro wrestling than Will Ospreay. Alexander recently mentioned that having the megastar as part of the IMPACT Wrestling UK Tour is genuinely something special:

"It's tough to say anybody is having a better year in pro wrestling than Will Ospreay right now. It's tough for anybody to say he's not the best wrestler in the world for 2023. I don't think it's arguable with the stuff he's able to put on. Just having him be a part of IMPACT Wrestling in the UK, on his home turf, I think it's going to be something special in Newcastle." [5:32 - 5:53]

If Alexander successfully wins the title at Bound For Glory, he mentioned that he would love to put it on the line against Ospreay. He reiterated that given the incredible year that Ospreay has had, he could easily challenge for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship:

"It's tough to say anybody is having a better year than Will Ospreay, with the wins he has over the likes of [Kazuchika] Okada and Kenny Omega, the list goes on. I think it would definitely put him in consideration for the world championship. I don't think it would be arguable for fans to say he didn't earn it based off the wins he has in this business." [6:44 - 7:04]

Josh Alexander also spoke fondly of UK wrestlers and even recalled a story of how he met Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne (aka Butch) when they were only 18 years old.

Josh Alexander on the inductions of Mike Tenay, Don West, and Traci Brooks into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

The Walking Weapon also discussed recent inductions into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

He reminisced about the perfect tandem that was Mike Tenay & Don West and how they just made so many IMPACT moments special:

"I started watching this at 15 years old, and I've watched it ever since. I've always been a huge fan [of Mike Tenay and Don West]. I think Don West is THE voice of TNA. When I close my eyes, and I try to hear what I was watching, I tend to hear Don West's voice screaming, selling things for you (...) I was [also] a huge Mike Tenay fan in WCW, TNA, and IMPACT Wrestling because he was such a genius. His knowledge of pro wrestling, to go with the energy that Don West brought, I think that was a perfect tandem. I'm the biggest fan possible of that."

Alexander also commented on the emotional announcement at IMPACT 1000 that Traci Brooks would be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory:

"I believe my reaction was the same as Traci Brooks because none of us knew it was happening until that moment. I think Frankie [Kazarian] was the only one in on it, and that's the kind of thing that makes those moments so special. If she had known beforehand, you wouldn't get that genuine reaction. It's just recognition for everything she did in her career."

IMPACT Wrestling will be heading to the United Kingdom for its UK Invasion Tour later this month. There will be shows in Glasgow on the 26th of October, Newcastle on the 27th, and Coventry on the 28th and the 29th. Tickets to each event can be found by clicking on the links for each city or date.

Do you agree with Josh Alexander that Will Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.