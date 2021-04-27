Kenny Omega Omega makes bold claim after winning the IMPACT Wrestling Championship 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega is on top of the world after capturing the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion 2021. At the pay-per-view, Omega defeated Rich Swann in an incredible matchup to walk away with all the gold.

Omega's win has made him a Triple Champion across three different promotions and The Cleaner feels like he is untouchable at the moment. In response to his historic win at Rebellion, Omega posted a picture of himself on Instagram, draped in gold.

The Cleaner is pictured holding the AEW Championship, IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, and the TNA World Championship close to his chest. Along with the photo, he made a bold claim as well.

Omega quoted Marvel Comics supervillain Thanos and called himself 'inevitable.'

"I am inevitable," said Kenny Omega in his latest post.

Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship after taking out Rich Swann with a series of brutal V-Triggers and the One Winged Angel. He was joined by The Good Brothers and Don Callis in the ring for the post-match celebration.

Apart from dominating the North American pro-wrestling scene, Omega is also the current AAA Mega Champion in the Mexican promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

What's next for Kenny Omega after his triumph at Rebellion 2021?

Now that Kenny Omega holds the top title in both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, the possibilities are endless.

Omega could become a regular fixture in IMPACT Wrestling, defending the title against new opponents.

Rich Swann seems to be the prime candidate to get a rematch for the IMPACT Wrestling Championship.

Stars like Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and the newly crowned X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander, could also step up to challenge Omega.

IMPACT Wrestling has teased Samoa Joe's return in the video package promoting Slammiversary 2021, scheduled for July.

With Joe's non-compete clause also ending in the same month, there's a chance he might return just in time for the pay-per-view and challenge Kenny Omega.

Do you think Kenny Omega is the best champion in pro wrestling right now? Who do you think will eventually dethrone him from his position? Sound off in the comments section below.