Kenny Omega retains his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Against All Odds 2021

Kenny Omega defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose at Against All Odds. While other matches on the show went down at the IMPACT Zone, the main event took place at AEW's home turf, Daily's Place.

In what was one of the most underwhelming Kenny Omega matches in recent memory, he retained the IMPACT Wrestling World championship, thanks to an assist from AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Though Omega was the clear-cut favorite to win, Moose looked like a dominant force of nature during the build-up, who could pose a threat to The Cleaner's reign.

However, when the dust settled, the match left a lot to be desired. Despite flashes of brilliance, the contest never reached its final gear and ended prematurely.

The story of the match was Kenny Omega being unable to get Moose into the position to execute the One-Winged Angel due to the challenger's size advantage. However, an ill-timed referee bump allowed The Young Bucks to interfere and lay Moose out with Superkicks and a BTE Trigger.

The duo then assisted Kenny Omega to execute the One-Winged Angel on The Wrestling God to secure victory and retain his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Kenny Omega will face Sami Callihan at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021

This week on IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D'Amore announced that the winner between Kenny Omega and Moose would face Callihan at Slammiversary 2021.

However, the match is now up in the air after Callihan was seemingly fired by Omega's advocate and IMPACT Wrestling EVP Don Callis at Against All Odds.

Moments after the bout culminated, the lights went off and Callihan appeared to lay his hands on Omega. Fearing that he would brutalize Omega, Callis made the stunning announcement, ending the show on a major cliffhanger.

