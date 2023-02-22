IMPACT Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently shared his thoughts on the Golden Age of the X Division.

Bailey made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January 2022. Since then, he has been one of the top stars in the promotion and has also held the X Division championship.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey stated that he believes the current generation compares to the Golden Age of the Division.

"I absolutely think it does. I think with any kind of Golden Age ideology, there is a lot of nostalgia associated with that, right? AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe vs Christopher Daniels is one (match) that people point to as like, man, no one from X Division has accomplished what AJ Styles has, had the kind of career Samoa Joe has had or left the kind of legacy that Christopher Daniels is leaving right now. The answer to that is, give us some time," Mike Bailey said. (04:10 - 04:53)

He elaborated further on the topic and heaped praise on Ace Austin and Trey Miguel.

"I do believe that I had an excellent X Division three-way match, probably doesn't compare to the Joe, Daniels, and AJ Styles match because it was a lot shorter and not the main event. It was treated very differently but me, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel had an excellent three-way match. And I think, you know, those three names exemplify what it really means to be an X Division wrestler right now. The answer to being Golden Age is to give us time. I can't imagine, maybe 5-8-9 or 10 years from now, people won't look back on a match like that and go, 'Oh my God! I can't believe we had those three massive wrestling superstars in a ring at the same time because it's gonna happen (...) I feel like there's a very, very strong possibility that what we are doing now will be regarded as the Golden age of X Division." (04:55 - 06:06)

Mike Bailey has had a phenomenal run in IMPACT Wrestling

Within a short span of signing with IMPACT Wrestling, Mike Bailey catapulted himself into being one of the biggest stars in the company. After winning the X Division title in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, he held on to the title for close to four months before dropping it to Frankie Kazarian at Bound For Glory.

He also had an incredible match against Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship, albeit in a losing effort. Bailey is set to battle Jonathan Gresham at No Surrender on February 24th. However, the duo is set to team up to face the Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team match ahead of their clash. It'll be interesting to see if they can co-exist.

