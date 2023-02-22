IMPACT Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke about facing IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

Bailey made his debut last year and quickly scaled up the ladder to become one of the top superstars in the company. He held the X Division Championship for close to four months and delivered some high-quality matches during his title reign. He also had an incredible world title match with The Walking Weapon, albeit in a losing effort.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bailey declared his intentions of defeating Alexander and also revealed why he didn't use Option C.

"That's the goal. That's my goal. Many people asked why I didn't cash in Option C when I was X Division Champion. The reason is I wanted both (titles). I want both titles at the same time. But I'm not fussed about which one comes first. I won the X Division title at the 20-year Slammiversary in an Ultimate X match. There is no better way to win the X Division Championship than that. I couldn't think of a better way to win the IMPACT World Championship than taking it away from the man who holds the longest title reign in IMPACT Wrestling," Mike Bailey said. (20:20 - 21:03)

What's next for Mike Bailey on IMPACT Wrestling?

Mike Bailey has a lot of challenges ahead of him before he can set his sights on the IMPACT World Championship. He is scheduled to face former Ring of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham at the No Surrender pay-per-view. However, the duo will be teaming up to face the Motor City Machine Guns on the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Bailey is also set to face Will Ospreay in a highly anticipated clash at Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive on March 30th. The two superstars have faced each other four times in singles competition, with Ospreay walking out with a win thrice while Bailey has a sole win. It will be interesting to see if Bailey gets a win back when the two superstars step into the ring once again.

