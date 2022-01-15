Moose opens up on his transition from NFL to Wrestling (Exclusive)

Moose recently opened up about his transition from a footballer to a wrestler.

The reigning IMPACT World Champion pursued a career in football when he was drafted into the NFL in 2006. He played for multiple teams until 2012 when he started training to become a pro-wrestler.

In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling God stated his love for wrestling helped him easily transition into the sport:

"The transition was easy man because pro-wrestling is something I have been in love with since I was 7-8 years old. It's something I knew I wanted to be a part of when I got older and I'm just lucky to be living my dreams right now. But the transition I always feel like when you have a passion to do something, the transition to get to do it is always going to be easy and that's what it has been for me."

Further in the interview, he was asked if he'd choose a spear in a wrestling ring or a pancake block on the offensive line in football, and he decided to pick the former:

"Spear in the wrestling ring. Because I wasn't really a big football fan so definitely Spear in a wrestling ring."

Moose also explained why he'd prefer a four-sided ring over a six-sided ring:

"I'll go with the traditional four-sided ring. The six-sided ring sucks. It's way more stiffer and it's just a headache. When you're trying to run to a corner but it's really the ropes and all that but yeah, I would say, the four-sided ring."

You can check out the complete interview below:

Will Moose appear in WWE?

After the announcement of Mickie James being a part of the Women's Royal Rumble, the talk of the forbidden door did the rounds. Moose took to Twitter to send a challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which sent the internet buzzing.

MOOSE @TheMooseNation I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if 🤔….,, @WWERomanReigns I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if 🤔….,, @WWERomanReigns

If recent reports are to be believed, WWE is planning to bring someone unexpected through the forbidden door to enter the Rumble. Could it be The Wrestling God? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will we get to see Moose at the Royal Rumble? Yes No 5 votes so far