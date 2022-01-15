Moose picks between a Wrestlemania match with Roman Reigns and a 4-year title reign [Exclusive]

Moose was recently put in the spot to choose between a Wrestlemania match with Roman Reigns and a lengthy title reign.

The Wrestling God recently took to Twitter to send out a challenge to The Head of the Table, which had the internet buzzing.

In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Moose chose a Wrestlemania match with The Tribal Chief over a four-year title reign because he felt it would bring maximum eyeballs to the company.

"I'd rather have my forbidden door match with Roman Reigns 'cos at the end of the day, I think it'll bring more eyes to the product and I'm a company guy. I pride myself over being the biggest company guy, doing whatever would get the biggest eyes on the company and I think the forbidden door match with Roman Reigns would get way more eyes on the company than me holding the title for 4 years or whatever," said Moose.

Moose further stated that he's not a fan of having long title reigns as he believes the champions might become stale.

"I'm not a big fan of guys holding the title for a long period of time because I think that forces that guy to be stale. Eventually, the guy gets stale. You're dominating, but what's the story behind that?"

Moose is a marked man just like Roman Reigns

Moose successfully defended his IMPACT World Championship over Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a Triple Threat match at Hard To Kill. However, the latter wasn't convinced and confronted The Wrestling God on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, demanding a rematch.

Ever since dropping the world title at Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander has had Moose in his sights. The Walking Weapon took a few detours, feuding with the likes of Minoru Suzuki and JONAH, but recently announced that he's back to chasing the precious prize once again.

He was, however, interrupted by Charlie Haas and the two are set to battle next week. It's only a matter of time before The Walking Weapon is back on track.

Moose's situation is quite similar to Roman Reigns, who himself is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, but the threat of Brock Lesnar is looming over his head.

It will be interesting to see how the two top champions of their respective companies navigate themselves to safety through these troubled waters.

