IMPACT Wrestling star teases match with Roman Reigns

The current IMPACT Wrestling champion, Moose, has mentioned the "Forbidden Door" and teased a potential match with Roman Reigns via social media.

Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar on WWE Day 1, but unfortunately had to be pulled from the card after he tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, he recently returned to action following a short break.

The self-proclaimed Wrestling God took to Twitter where he raised a "what if" scenario regarding him going face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

"I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if….,, @WWERomanReigns," wrote Moose.

All wrestling fans have at some point in time thought up a number of potential cross-promotional matches and a Moose versus Roman Reigns clash is simply one of those dream matches that can fuel a fan's imagination.

Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble

In the most recent episode of SmackDown, fans discovered that Roman Reigns' next challenger for his WWE Universal Championship will be none other than Seth Rollins.

Rollins, a former Universal Champion, has been after a title match against his former Shield teammate for quite some time now. The match was made official after it was announced that Roman Reigns' next opponent would be revealed by the end of the night.

Lo and behold, The Messiah entered the Head of the Table's office to end SmackDown, making the championship bout at the Royal Rumble official.

This will be the 30th time in their WWE careers that both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have gone head-to-head in singles competition. As things stand, Reigns has the upper hand, having won 19 of them, but that won't matter come January 30th.

