Moose refutes reports suggesting he has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling

Moose has rejected reports suggesting he has inked a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that the former two-time Grand Champion has re-signed with the company.

However, the news was quickly shot down by the self-proclaimed Wrestling God. In response to a tweet put out by the Wrestling Observer, Moose said the report was false.

"Not True", wrote Moose.

Not True https://t.co/g1OK3UN8bf — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 22, 2021

He also proceeded to tell fans to only believe him when it comes to his next move in the wrestling business.

"Plz get your news from me and me only", wrote Moose.

Plz get your news from me and me only. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 22, 2021

Moose's future with IMPACT Wrestling remains up in the air at the moment. Earlier this year, he reported that his contract with IMPACT Wrestling will expire in June 2021.

It remains to be seen if he will re-sign with the company or join either AEW or WWE.

Moose will face Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World title at Against All Odds

Moose's future in the promotion will lot depend on the outcome of his upcoming match against Kenny Omega at Against All Odds on June 12th.

The Omega-Moose feud started in the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling as both men came face-to-face in a heated battle of words. The Good Brothers' attempt to attack the IMPACT Wrestling star was thwarted by Sami Callihan.

In the coming weeks, the rivalry between the two could be made more personal. Moose has also hinted that he could appear on AEW Dynamite in the coming few weeks.

If a deal isn't agreed upon, there is a big possibility that the upcoming pay-per-view on June 12th could be the last time we will see the former NFL star inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Do you think Moose will re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling? Or is he going to end up at WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comment section.