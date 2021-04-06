More matches announced for IMPACT Wrestling's Thursday return

IMPACT Wrestling has moved away from its Tuesday night spot and will be airing on Thursday nights on AXS TV from this week onwards.

The move is a result of NXT moving to Tuesdays from April 13, as it would have put IMPACT Wrestling in danger of getting overshadowed by the black and gold brand.

With this move, wrestling programming is now spread all across the week, with every promotion having the chance to build its fanbase with no external pressure.

IMPACT Wrestling has added a few more matches to this week's card. Alisha, Neveah, and Tenille Dashwood will square off against Jordynne Grace, Havok, and Rosemary in a six-woman Knockouts tag team match.

Apart from this, Chris Sabin will face Violet By Design's Deaner in singles action as well.

Plus, Sami Callihan will be colliding against XXXL (Larry D and Acey Romero) in a tag team contest, though the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion's partner has not been confirmed.

“To exact revenge for yourself or your friends is not only a right, it’s an absolute duty.”



❌𝕍 𝔹 𝔻❌#IMPACTonAXSTV

𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 on @AXSTV pic.twitter.com/VN90ZzI62F — ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) April 5, 2021

Callihan has been trying to convince Trey Miguel to join him, but the latter is yet to make his decision. It's a good enough hook to make the viewers tune in and see for themselves if Miguel decides to join forces with Callihan or not.

The card for this week's IMPACT Wrestling looks stacked

As previously announced, AEW Champion Kenny Omega is also set to appear on this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Omega will team up with The Good Brothers to take on IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards in a huge six-man tag team match. This will serve as the main event of the night.

The bout will possibly have some interactions between Omega and Swann, who will face each other at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion on April 25. The winner of that match will walk out as both the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

Here's what the updated card for this week's IMPACT Wrestling looks like:

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards

Chris Sabin vs Deaner

Alisha, Neveah, & Tenille Dashwood vs Jordynne Grace, Havok, & Rosemary

Sami Callihan & TBA vs XXXL (Larry D and Acey Romero)

Are you excited about this week's IMPACT Wrestling? Which match are you looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts down below in the comments section.