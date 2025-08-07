Nic Nemeth opens up on working with his brother Ryan Nemeth in TNA (Exclusive)

Nic Nemeth has been making some big moves in TNA with his brother Ryan lately. According to him, working with his brother carried with it a certain risk.
Nic has had plenty of experience in the wrestling business, having worked in several promotions before joining TNA. His brother Ryan recently joined hands with to create a tag team, eventually winning the World Tag Team Titles at Rebellion. While they lost the belts later on to The Hardy Boyz, their in-ring work has been very entertaining to see.
Speaking in an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Nic talked about how he was very excited about working with Ryan.
He said:
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!
"Very cool to be with my brother, 'cause I thought maybe we will get a chance to see each other, work together, maybe have a tag match or two. But I am so hard on myself and my close friends and my family, that I wouldn't let... I am not gonna one of the guys that everyone's talking about, 'Can you believe Nic and Ryan are tag team just because Nic wanted to get this on here and they are forcing to get in there...' I am so psychotic about that." [6:50 onwards]
Nic Nemeth was not happy with Trick Williams winning the TNA World Championship
Trick Williams became the TNA World Champion by defeating Joe Hendry at NXT BattleGround, something that Nic Nemeth does not appreciate.
Speaking about it on WhatCulture Wrestling, Nic explained why he was not happy with this development. He said:
"I'm absolutely furious and pi*sed off about it, and that's not a joke or a game, or this isn't a funny snip or clip to play. I feel, like, Joe Hendry has accomplished so much, and he's brought so many eyes to TNA, and he's kicked so much a**. This isn't a world of participation medals and awards that says, 'Hey, great job. You lost our world title to a different guy from a different company.' So, I don't go, 'Hey, great job, buddy. Thanks for trying really hard and losing our title to a different company,'" he said. [From 15:46 to 16:20]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Nic in TNA.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.