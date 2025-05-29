Former WWE Intercontinental Champion says he is "absolutely furious and pi*sed off" about Trick Williams capturing the TNA World Title

Trick Williams made history by becoming the first-ever NXT star to secure the TNA World Championship at a WWE show. However, it appears that Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) is unhappy with this title change. He recently voiced his frustration about the situation.

Ad

On May 25, 2025, at the WWE Battleground Premium Live Event, The Anointed One faced Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title. In a shocking turn of events, Trick Williams defeated his opponent to capture the world title of the Nashville-based promotion.

During an interview with WhatCulture, the former Intercontinental Champion stated he was genuinely angered by Joe Hendry's loss of the TNA World Championship to a WWE Superstar. Nic Nemeth felt that The Prestigious One had contributed to TNA significantly and deserved better than a loss to a competitor from another company.

Ad

Trending

"I'm absolutely furious and pi*sed off about it, and that's not a joke or a game, or this isn't a funny snippet or clip to play. I feel, like, Joe Hendry has accomplished so much, and he's brought so many eyes to TNA, and he's kicked so much a**. This isn't a world of participation medals and awards that say, 'Hey, great job. You lost our world title to a different guy from a different company.' So, I don't go, 'Hey, great job, buddy. Thanks for trying really hard and losing our title to a different company,'" he said. [From 15:46 to 16:20]

Ad

You can check out the entire interview below:

Ad

Nic Nemeth has a suggestion about what should be done with Joe Hendry after he lost the title to WWE's Trick Williams

In the same interview, the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler suggested the need for some form of accountability, such as "wrestler's court," for Joe Hendry. The Natural believed that while positive feedback was important, accountability for huge errors was also necessary.

Ad

According to the former WWE star, Trick Williams should not be the TNA World Champion despite him being ''awesome!''

"He [Joe Hendry] lost our [TNA] world title. I am not okay with that. I feel, like, we might need to bring back wrestler's court or something or pull him aside with everybody in the locker room. Because if everyone's going to pat him on the back for the good things, we need to let him know that he messed up and lost our world title. Trick Williams is a badas*. He's awesome. He's got a great future, but he is an NXT talent who now is the TNA World Champion, and I am pi*sed off about it," Nemeth said. [From 16:34 to 16:56]

Ad

Ad

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Santino Marella made a massive announcement. The TNA Director of Authority stated that Williams would put his title on the line against Mike Santana on next week's edition of the Tuesday night show.

Please credit WhatCulture and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More