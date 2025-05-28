  • home icon
  Trick Williams' first challenger for the TNA World Championship officially announced by former WWE star

Trick Williams' first challenger for the TNA World Championship officially announced by former WWE star

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 28, 2025 04:08 GMT
Trick Williams made history (Image via WWE.com)

Trick Williams made history at WWE Battleground by becoming the first NXT star to win the TNA World Championship. His first challenger has been announced.

He wrestled Joe Hendry for the title this past Sunday and shockingly defeated him to become the new champion. This was one of the most surprising moments in the history of the black and silver brand. Hendry's reign lasted only 126 days.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams was involved in an in-ring segment. He made a bold claim that the people who held the gold before him, including AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and Bully Ray, could not compare to him.

He even said he wanted TNA to be renamed "TrickNA," which did not sit well with Mike Santana. The latter competed on the show against Tavion Heights and won. Santana said he came out to give Trick Williams props for Sunday, but declared that the latter was not his champion.

The two stars kept going back and forth until Santino Marella appeared on the screen. He announced that Trick would defend the TNA World Title against Santana next week on NXT. Marella said he had already cleared it with Ava, and it was official. The two men then got into a brawl.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
