"One of the best dark matches I’ve ever seen" - Eric Young recalls receiving praise from Shawn Michaels 

IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young recently spoke about Shawn Michaels praising him for a dark match and how it inspired him to continue pursuing a career as a pro-wrestler. Young, who's currently suffering from a torn ACL, is an IMPACT Wrestling mainstay, where he's a two-time IMPACT World Championship.

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Young revealed that after a dark match at RAW early in his career, WWE Legend Shawn Michaels told him it was one of the best he had ever seen.

"Shawn kind of grabs my arm, and he looks at me. I’m getting choked up saying this. He looks at me and says, ‘hey man, you know, no word of a lie, but that’s one of the best dark matches I’ve ever seen.'"

Eric Young further spoke about how words of encouragement from Michaels made him believe in himself and determined to never quit the wrestling business.

"And like from that point on, I never doubted myself again. The guy who I think is the best wrestler in the world said, ’that may be one of the best dark matches I’ve ever seen.’"

Eric Young would go on to join NXT later in his career, where he led Sanity and became an NXT Tag Team Champion on one occasion. However, his main roster run turned out to be lackluster, and he departed the company in April 2020.

Eric Young will be out of action for several months

Since his return to IMPACT Wrestling in July 2020, Eric Young has been in top form as he became the IMPACT World Champion in a matter of months after his arrival. Later, he formed his own stable, Violent By Design, which was on the cusp of success before injury struck Young.

His character work has also been particularly praised by fans, as they felt his mic work was not given importance during his run on WWE's main roster.

What do you think about Eric Young's career in IMPACT Wrestling? Would you like to see him back in WWE? Sound off the comments section below.